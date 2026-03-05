What Are CryptoPunks

The CryptoPunks NFT collection was an experiment by Matt Hall and John Watkinson — developers at the mobile app development company Larva Labs.

PDF document · Published March 5, 2026 · Updated October 30, 2026

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Contents Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.

Private Key Export: MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, Electrum MetaMask and Electrum export private keys, Trust Wallet only in Developer Mode, and a Ledger never does. Steps for each wallet, plus safer ways to move funds.

Custodial vs Non-Custodial Wallet: Differences and How to Choose A custodial wallet means a company holds your private keys; a non-custodial wallet leaves them with you. How they differ on recovery, KYC, freezes and fees.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.