ERC-404 Tokens

ERC-404 is an experimental protocol that brings fungibility to non-fungible tokens by combining aspects of ERC-721 and ERC-20 tokens.

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Contents

  1. Sample sequences of BIP39 words
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Keywords:
erc-404
Topic:
BIP39 for Developers: Python Code, EVM Contracts and API Keys

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.