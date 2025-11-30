ERC-404 Tokens

ERC-404 is an experimental protocol that brings fungibility to non-fungible tokens by combining aspects of ERC-721 and ERC-20 tokens.

PDF document · Published November 30, 2025 · Updated October 23, 2026

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Contents Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject OpenAI API Key Format: sk-proj, sk-svcacct and sk-admin An OpenAI API key starts with sk-proj- (project), sk-svcacct- (service account) or sk-admin- (admin) and is sent as a bearer token. How to check and store one.

Custodial vs Non-Custodial Wallet: Differences and How to Choose A custodial wallet means a company holds your private keys; a non-custodial wallet leaves them with you. How they differ on recovery, KYC, freezes and fees.

Which Wallets Let You Hold Your Own Seed Phrase and Keys? Non-custodial wallets give you the seed phrase: most hardware, mobile, desktop and extension wallets show one at setup, while exchange accounts never do.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.