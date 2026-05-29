API Keys of Major Cryptocurrency Exchanges: Examples & Uses An exchange API key pairs a public key with a secret that signs requests. Formats and signing for Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Bitfinex and HTX, plus safety tips.

Crypto Exchange vs Wallet: What's the Difference? An exchange is a marketplace that usually holds your coins for you; a wallet holds the keys that control them. Control, security, fees and how to withdraw.