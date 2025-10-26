What Is Ethereum Restaking
The clearest benefit of restaking Ether is that it compounds rewards for stakers.
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Contents
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
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The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.
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An Ethereum keystore file, or JSON wallet, holds one private key encrypted with a password via scrypt or PBKDF2 and AES-128-CTR. Fields, wallets, Python code.
- What Is Bitcoin Batching? Benefits and Drawbacks
Bitcoin batching pays many recipients in one transaction, cutting block space and fees per payment by over 60%. How it works, who uses it and its trade-offs.
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