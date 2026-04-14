Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.

OpenAI API Key Format: sk-proj, sk-svcacct and sk-admin An OpenAI API key starts with sk-proj- (project), sk-svcacct- (service account) or sk-admin- (admin) and is sent as a bearer token. How to check and store one.