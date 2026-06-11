MEV: Maximal Extractable Value Explained
MEV, or maximal extractable value, is the profit blockchain validators can earn by manipulating transaction order, significantly impacting blockchain fairness…
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Contents
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- maximal extractable value · blockchain · Ethereum · DeFi
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.