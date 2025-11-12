What is Infura

Have you ever stopped to ask what’s behind Web3? You should, it’s important!

PDF document · Published November 12, 2025 · Updated October 21, 2026

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Contents Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.

What Is BIP39? The Standard Behind Seed Phrases BIP39 turns random entropy into a 12 to 24 word mnemonic phrase that generates your wallet's private keys, the standard for crypto wallet recovery.

Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase in Python: Code and Test Vectors Generate and check BIP39 seed phrases in Python: entropy, checksum, wordlist and PBKDF2 seed, with standard-library code tested against official vectors.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.