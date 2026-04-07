OpenAI API Key Format: sk-proj, sk-svcacct and sk-admin An OpenAI API key starts with sk-proj- (project), sk-svcacct- (service account) or sk-admin- (admin) and is sent as a bearer token. How to check and store one.

What Is an Atomic Swap? How Cross-Chain HTLC Swaps Work An atomic swap trades coins on two blockchains directly between wallets: hash-locked, time-limited contracts make both transfers happen or neither.