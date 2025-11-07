Danksharding and Proto-danksharding Explained
If you know anything about the Ethereum network, you probably know that it’s the hub for decentralized applications (dApps) accessible through an…
PDF document · Published · Updated
Open the PDF (4 pages, 71 KB)
Contents
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- proto-danksharding
Guides on the same subject
- Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works
The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.
- Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.
- Seed Phrase Scams: How Thieves Get Your Recovery Words
A seed phrase scam gets your recovery words or puts you on a phrase a thief knows. Nine common scams, from fake support to pre-filled cards, and red flags.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.