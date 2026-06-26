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Borrowing Against Your NFT Collection

Borrowing against your NFT collection enables holders to unlock liquidity by using their digital assets as collateral while navigating unique risks and…

PDF document · Published June 26, 2026 · Updated November 11, 2026

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Contents Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: collateral · DeFi · digital assets Topic: BIP39 for Developers: Python Code, EVM Contracts and API Keys

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.