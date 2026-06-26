Borrowing Against Your NFT Collection
Borrowing against your NFT collection enables holders to unlock liquidity by using their digital assets as collateral while navigating unique risks and…
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Contents
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- collateral · DeFi · digital assets
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.