Anthropic API Key Format (sk-ant-api03): Anatomy & Security An Anthropic API key starts with sk-ant-, classically sk-ant-api03-, and is about 108 characters long. How to create, check, store and rotate one safely.

Longest Chain in Blockchain: Security, Consensus and Forks The longest chain in blockchain is the version with the most proof of work, the rule Bitcoin nodes use to resolve forks and settle transaction history.