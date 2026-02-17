What is Wilder World?

Frank Wilder is the enigmatic artist who made his name as a real-world sculptor and jewelry designer.

PDF document · Published February 17, 2026 · Updated October 28, 2026

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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.