What Is Token Gating

Token-gating is a way Web3 communities can create value for their community by giving holders access to exclusive content, events, and other benefits.

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Contents

  1. Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Topic:
BIP39 for Developers: Python Code, EVM Contracts and API Keys

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.