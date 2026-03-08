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What Is Token Gating

Token-gating is a way Web3 communities can create value for their community by giving holders access to exclusive content, events, and other benefits.

PDF document · Published March 8, 2026 · Updated October 30, 2026

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Contents Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject OpenAI API Key Format: sk-proj, sk-svcacct and sk-admin An OpenAI API key starts with sk-proj- (project), sk-svcacct- (service account) or sk-admin- (admin) and is sent as a bearer token. How to check and store one.

Anthropic API Key Format (sk-ant-api03): Anatomy & Security An Anthropic API key starts with sk-ant-, classically sk-ant-api03-, and is about 108 characters long. How to create, check, store and rotate one safely.

What Is Bitcoin Batching? Benefits and Drawbacks Bitcoin batching pays many recipients in one transaction, cutting block space and fees per payment by over 60%. How it works, who uses it and its trade-offs.

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