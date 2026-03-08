What Is Token Gating
Token-gating is a way Web3 communities can create value for their community by giving holders access to exclusive content, events, and other benefits.
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Contents
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.