Solana vs Cardano

Cardano is a blockchain built to solve problems that earlier networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum couldn't; namely, how to make a programmable blockchain that…

PDF document · Published February 23, 2026 · Updated October 29, 2026

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Contents Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.

Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.

How Bitcoin Mining Works: Proof of Work and Hardware Bitcoin mining adds blocks by hashing headers until one beats the network target, for 3.125 BTC plus fees. Difficulty, rewards, hardware and pools explained.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.