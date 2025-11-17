What Is LayerZero
LayerZero is built on the concept of unified cross-chain development, otherwise expressed through the term “omnichain”.
PDF document · Published · Updated
Open the PDF (3 pages, 72 KB)
Contents
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- Anthropic API Key Format (sk-ant-api03): Anatomy & Security
An Anthropic API key starts with sk-ant-, classically sk-ant-api03-, and is about 108 characters long. How to create, check, store and rotate one safely.
- What Is an Atomic Swap? How Cross-Chain HTLC Swaps Work
An atomic swap trades coins on two blockchains directly between wallets: hash-locked, time-limited contracts make both transfers happen or neither.
- Key Macroeconomic Indicators and Their Impact on Crypto
Inflation, Fed rate decisions, jobs reports and GDP move crypto prices mainly through interest-rate expectations. What each one measures and how markets react.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.