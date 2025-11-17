What Is LayerZero

LayerZero is built on the concept of unified cross-chain development, otherwise expressed through the term “omnichain”.

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Contents

  1. Sample sequences of BIP39 words
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Topic:
BIP39 for Developers: Python Code, EVM Contracts and API Keys

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.