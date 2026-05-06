Web3 and the Future of the Internet
Web3 aims to reshape the internet by replacing centralized platforms with blockchain-based systems that give users control over their own data, identity, and…
PDF document · Published · Updated
Open the PDF (3 pages, 71 KB)
Contents
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- decentralization · blockchain · cryptocurrency · digital ownership
Guides on the same subject
- Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase in Python: Code and Test Vectors
Generate and check BIP39 seed phrases in Python: entropy, checksum, wordlist and PBKDF2 seed, with standard-library code tested against official vectors.
- Which Wallets Let You Hold Your Own Seed Phrase and Keys?
Non-custodial wallets give you the seed phrase: most hardware, mobile, desktop and extension wallets show one at setup, while exchange accounts never do.
- What Is a Hot Wallet? How It Works, Types and Examples
A hot wallet keeps its private keys on an internet-connected phone, computer or browser so it can sign at once. How it works, main types, examples and risks.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 10.