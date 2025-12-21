What is Zama
Zama is the first $1B unicorn open-source cryptography company aiming to make fully homomorphic encryption practical.
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Contents
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.