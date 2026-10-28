BIPs, SLIPs, EIPs and BOLTs: Four Proposal Series
Compare BIPs, SLIPs, EIPs and ERCs, and Lightning BOLTs: their maintainers, scope and roles in wallet compatibility.
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Contents
- BIPs: Bitcoin proposals beyond consensus
- SLIPs: shared conventions from SatoshiLabs
- EIPs and ERCs: Ethereum changes and interfaces
- BOLTs: Lightning protocol interoperability
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- Bitcoin Improvement Proposals · SatoshiLabs Improvement Proposals · Ethereum ERCs · Lightning BOLTs · wallet standards
Guides on the same subject
- Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP): Process and Deployed BIP List
A BIP is a design document proposing a Bitcoin feature, standard or process. How BIP 3 statuses and types work, and all 78 Deployed BIPs linked to their specs.
- BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets
BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- SLIP-39 vs BIP39: Shamir Backup and 20-Word Shares Explained
SLIP-39 vs BIP39: how Shamir backup shares and thresholds work, why shares never convert to BIP39, which wallets restore them and when to use each.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.