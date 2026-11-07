Why BIP39 Asks for Sorted Wordlists
BIP39’s sorted English wordlist makes word lookup efficient while preserving the fixed mapping between words and 11-bit values.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (6 pages, 241 KB)
Contents
- What the sorted-wordlists guidance means
- How alphabetical position becomes an 11-bit value
- Why sorting enables efficient lookup
- Why reordering breaks the agreed encoding
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- sorted wordlists · English wordlist · binary search · mnemonic encoding
Guides on the same subject
- SLIP-39 vs BIP39: Shamir Backup and 20-Word Shares Explained
SLIP-39 vs BIP39: how Shamir backup shares and thresholds work, why shares never convert to BIP39, which wallets restore them and when to use each.
- Seed Phrase Examples: 12, 18 and 24 BIP39 Mnemonic Phrases
Real BIP39 seed phrase examples for 12, 18 and 24 words from the official test vectors, with their entropy, checksum bits and why random words fail.
- What Is BIP39? The Standard Behind Seed Phrases
BIP39 turns random entropy into a 12 to 24 word mnemonic phrase that generates your wallet's private keys, the standard for crypto wallet recovery.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.