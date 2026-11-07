SLIP-39 vs BIP39: Shamir Backup and 20-Word Shares Explained SLIP-39 vs BIP39: how Shamir backup shares and thresholds work, why shares never convert to BIP39, which wallets restore them and when to use each.

Seed Phrase Examples: 12, 18 and 24 BIP39 Mnemonic Phrases Real BIP39 seed phrase examples for 12, 18 and 24 words from the official test vectors, with their entropy, checksum bits and why random words fail.