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Decoding a BIP39 Phrase Back Into Entropy Bits

Recover entropy from BIP39 word indices, split off the checksum, and verify it with SHA-256 using a reference test vector.

PDF document · Published July 18, 2025 · Updated November 23, 2026

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Contents Turn each word into exactly 11 bits Separate entropy from checksum Recompute SHA-256 and check the result FAQ Sources Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: BIP39 entropy · seed phrase decoding · mnemonic checksum · 11-bit word indices · SHA-256 verification Topic: BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

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