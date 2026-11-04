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The SLIP-39 Digest: Detecting a Bad Share Set

How SLIP-39 uses a reserved digest point to detect inconsistent shares, and what its 32-bit recovery check can and cannot prove.

PDF document · Published November 4, 2026

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Contents How SLIP-39 splits bytes over GF(256) Why the digest sits at x=254 How recovery detects an inconsistent set What a successful check actually proves FAQ Sources Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: SLIP-39 digest · Shamir secret sharing · GF(256) · HMAC-SHA256 · wallet recovery Topic: BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

Guides on the same subject SLIP-39 vs BIP39: Shamir Backup and 20-Word Shares Explained SLIP-39 vs BIP39: how Shamir backup shares and thresholds work, why shares never convert to BIP39, which wallets restore them and when to use each.

Cold Sharding: Splitting a Private Key Into Offline Shamir Shares Cold sharding splits a key or seed into offline Shamir shares, such as any 3 of 5, so one share reveals nothing. How it works, its risks and multisig compared.

What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.