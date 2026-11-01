Home / Seed Phrase PDF Archive / NFKD Normalization in BIP39

NFKD Normalization in BIP39

BIP39 applies Unicode NFKD to the mnemonic and passphrase before UTF-8 encoding so canonically or compatibly equivalent text produces the same seed inputs.

PDF document · Published November 1, 2026

Open the PDF (6 pages, 233 KB)

Contents Why the same character can have different bytes What NFKD does in BIP39 Why this affects recovery Implementation and recovery checks FAQ Sources Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: NFKD normalization · Unicode · PBKDF2 · seed phrase Topic: BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

Guides on the same subject BIP-444 (Now BIP 110): Reduced Data Temporary Softfork Explained BIP 110 (formerly BIP-444), the Reduced Data Temporary Softfork, proposed one-year limits on transaction data: its rules, the debate and why it is Closed.

What Is BIP39? The Standard Behind Seed Phrases BIP39 turns random entropy into a 12 to 24 word mnemonic phrase that generates your wallet's private keys, the standard for crypto wallet recovery.

Bitcoin Private Key Format: WIF, Base58 and Hex Explained A Bitcoin private key is a 256-bit number, usually shown in WIF: Base58 with a version byte, compression flag and checksum. Encoding steps and test vectors.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.