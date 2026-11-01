NFKD Normalization in BIP39
BIP39 applies Unicode NFKD to the mnemonic and passphrase before UTF-8 encoding so canonically or compatibly equivalent text produces the same seed inputs.
PDF document · Published
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Contents
- Why the same character can have different bytes
- What NFKD does in BIP39
- Why this affects recovery
- Implementation and recovery checks
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- NFKD normalization · Unicode · PBKDF2 · seed phrase
Guides on the same subject
- BIP-444 (Now BIP 110): Reduced Data Temporary Softfork Explained
BIP 110 (formerly BIP-444), the Reduced Data Temporary Softfork, proposed one-year limits on transaction data: its rules, the debate and why it is Closed.
- What Is BIP39? The Standard Behind Seed Phrases
BIP39 turns random entropy into a 12 to 24 word mnemonic phrase that generates your wallet's private keys, the standard for crypto wallet recovery.
- Bitcoin Private Key Format: WIF, Base58 and Hex Explained
A Bitcoin private key is a 256-bit number, usually shown in WIF: Base58 with a version byte, compression flag and checksum. Encoding steps and test vectors.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.