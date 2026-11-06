Taproot Key-Path Signing in bitcoinjs-lib

Build a BIP86 Taproot payment, normalize and tweak its signing key, configure the PSBT input, and verify the output against official vectors.

PDF document · Published November 6, 2026

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Contents Initialize ECC and derive the internal key Build the payment and tweak the signer Add the Taproot input and sign Confirm the BIP86 address FAQ Sources Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: bitcoinjs-lib · Taproot key-path signing · TapTweak · BIP86 · PSBT Topic: BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

Guides on the same subject Derivation Path Explained: What m/44'/0'/0'/0/0 Means What each number in a derivation path means, which paths Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets use, and why a restored wallet can show a zero balance.

Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase in Python: Code and Test Vectors Generate and check BIP39 seed phrases in Python: entropy, checksum, wordlist and PBKDF2 seed, with standard-library code tested against official vectors.

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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.