Taproot Key-Path Signing in bitcoinjs-lib
Build a BIP86 Taproot payment, normalize and tweak its signing key, configure the PSBT input, and verify the output against official vectors.
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Contents
- Initialize ECC and derive the internal key
- Build the payment and tweak the signer
- Add the Taproot input and sign
- Confirm the BIP86 address
- FAQ
- Sources
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- bitcoinjs-lib · Taproot key-path signing · TapTweak · BIP86 · PSBT
Guides on the same subject
- Derivation Path Explained: What m/44'/0'/0'/0/0 Means
What each number in a derivation path means, which paths Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets use, and why a restored wallet can show a zero balance.
- Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase in Python: Code and Test Vectors
Generate and check BIP39 seed phrases in Python: entropy, checksum, wordlist and PBKDF2 seed, with standard-library code tested against official vectors.
- BIP85: Derive Many Seed Phrases From One Seed
How BIP85 derives independent child seed phrases, passwords and keys from one master seed: the path scheme, a verified test vector, wallet support and risks.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.