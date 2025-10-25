What Is the Entropy in Crypto?
Your Secret recovery phrase (seed phrase) is a set of human-readable words that represent a large randomly generated number called the entropy.
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Contents
- How Does The Entropy Work?
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- How to Create a Seed Phrase: Step-by-Step Guide and Examples
To create a seed phrase, set up a new wallet and let it generate 12 to 24 BIP39 words, then write them down in order, confirm them and test the backup.
- What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works
A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.
- Seed Phrase Examples: 12, 18 and 24 BIP39 Mnemonic Phrases
Real BIP39 seed phrase examples for 12, 18 and 24 words from the official test vectors, with their entropy, checksum bits and why random words fail.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.