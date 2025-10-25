What Is the Entropy in Crypto?

Your Secret recovery phrase (seed phrase) is a set of human-readable words that represent a large randomly generated number called the entropy.

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Contents

  1. How Does The Entropy Work?
  2. Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
  3. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  4. See also
Topic:
Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.