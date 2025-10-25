How to Create a Seed Phrase: Step-by-Step Guide and Examples To create a seed phrase, set up a new wallet and let it generate 12 to 24 BIP39 words, then write them down in order, confirm them and test the backup.

What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.