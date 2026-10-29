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SeedQR: Hand-Drawn QR Backups for Seed Phrases

Learn how SeedQR encodes BIP39 seeds, how to draw and verify a backup, and why a camera photograph can expose the entire phrase.

PDF document · Published October 29, 2026

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Contents How Standard SeedQR and CompactSeedQR work Drawing and checking a SeedQR backup A camera can copy the entire secret FAQ Sources BIP39 format examples Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: CompactSeedQR · SeedSigner · BIP39 backup · hand-drawn QR code Topic: Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.