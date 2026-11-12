Asking a Chatbot for a Seed Phrase: Why It Fails
Chatbot seed phrases can be predictable, fail BIP39 checksums, and expose wallet secrets through server-stored conversations.
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Contents
- Language-model output is not cryptographic randomness
- Valid words can still make an unsafe phrase
- The conversation becomes another copy of the secret
- FAQ
- Sources
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- chatbot seed phrase · BIP39 checksum · cryptographic randomness · wallet recovery · seed phrase privacy
Guides on the same subject
- Seed Phrase Examples: 12, 18 and 24 BIP39 Mnemonic Phrases
Real BIP39 seed phrase examples for 12, 18 and 24 words from the official test vectors, with their entropy, checksum bits and why random words fail.
- Invalid Seed Phrase? How to Find and Fix a Wrong Word (BIP39)
A seed phrase is invalid when a word is off the BIP39 list or the checksum fails. How to find a misspelled, missing or swapped word and confirm the fix.
- What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works
A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.