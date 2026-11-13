Seed Phrase Planning for Incapacity and Recovery
Plan wallet access for illness or incapacity with legal authority, separate care funds, shared signing and a recovery procedure.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (6 pages, 252 KB)
Contents
- Plan for care while you are alive
- Match legal authority with technical access
- Limit access through wallet design
- Write and rehearse the procedure
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- seed phrase · incapacity planning · power of attorney · self-custody · multisignature
Guides on the same subject
- Can You Guess a Seed Phrase? Probability and Real Risks
No: a random 12-word BIP39 phrase is one of 2¹²⁸ possibilities and a 24-word one of 2²⁵⁶; real losses come from weak generators, self-chosen words and scams.
- Seed Phrase Scams: How Thieves Get Your Recovery Words
A seed phrase scam gets your recovery words or puts you on a phrase a thief knows. Nine common scams, from fake support to pre-filled cards, and red flags.
- How to Store Crypto Safely: A Hot, Cold and Backup Plan
A practical plan for storing crypto: a small hot wallet for spending, cold storage for savings, separate backups and safe transfers between them.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.