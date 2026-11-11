Splitting a Passphrase Between Two People: Weak Points
Splitting a passphrase exposes partial information when one half leaks. Compare the risks with complete backups and Shamir shares.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (6 pages, 144 KB)
Contents
- Why one leaked half makes guessing easier
- How this mirrors naive seed splitting
- Choose backups or threshold protection deliberately
- FAQ
- Sources
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- BIP39 passphrase · passphrase splitting · seed splitting · Shamir secret sharing · wallet backup
Guides on the same subject
- BIP39 Passphrase: How the 25th Word Creates a Hidden Wallet
A BIP39 passphrase, the 25th word, is mixed into the seed, so the same words open a separate hidden wallet; a typo opens an empty one, so back it up exactly.
- Cold Sharding: Splitting a Private Key Into Offline Shamir Shares
Cold sharding splits a key or seed into offline Shamir shares, such as any 3 of 5, so one share reveals nothing. How it works, its risks and multisig compared.
- SLIP-39 vs BIP39: Shamir Backup and 20-Word Shares Explained
SLIP-39 vs BIP39: how Shamir backup shares and thresholds work, why shares never convert to BIP39, which wallets restore them and when to use each.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.