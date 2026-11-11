BIP39 Passphrase: How the 25th Word Creates a Hidden Wallet A BIP39 passphrase, the 25th word, is mixed into the seed, so the same words open a separate hidden wallet; a typo opens an empty one, so back it up exactly.

Cold Sharding: Splitting a Private Key Into Offline Shamir Shares Cold sharding splits a key or seed into offline Shamir shares, such as any 3 of 5, so one share reveals nothing. How it works, its risks and multisig compared.