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The Major System for Remembering Seed Word Numbers

Learn how the Major System turns seed word numbers into images, and why numbering, padding and word order must stay consistent.

PDF document · Published November 17, 2026

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Contents Fix the numbering convention first Turn digits into consonant sounds Encode one- to four-digit numbers Preserve order and test recall FAQ Sources Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: Major System · seed word numbers · BIP39 indices · phonetic mnemonics · seed phrase memory Topic: Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

Guides on the same subject How to Memorize a Seed Phrase: Color, Story and Palace Methods To memorize a seed phrase, turn each word into an image, link the images in a story or memory palace, add color cues and recall them on a spaced schedule.

TON Seed Phrase: 24-Word Format vs 12-Word BIP39 Phrases A classic TON seed phrase is 24 BIP39 words with TON's own validity check and key derivation, so BIP39 wallets can't restore it; new wallets may use 12 words.

12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure? A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.

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