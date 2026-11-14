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Why Song Lyrics and Famous Quotes Make Weak Passphrases

Why lyrics and famous quotes are easy to guess, what brain-wallet attacks revealed, and how to create memorable random passphrases.

PDF document · Published November 14, 2026

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Contents Why attackers try lyrics and quotations Length does not measure real randomness Build a memorable passphrase from random choices Apply this carefully to wallet recovery FAQ Sources Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: passphrase security · song lyrics passwords · brain wallets · random word passphrases · BIP39 passphrase Topic: Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

Guides on the same subject Why You Should Never Create Your Own Seed Phrase Words you pick are far easier to guess than random ones; brain wallets made from invented phrases were usually drained within a day. Use a generator or dice.

BIP39 Passphrase: How the 25th Word Creates a Hidden Wallet A BIP39 passphrase, the 25th word, is mixed into the seed, so the same words open a separate hidden wallet; a typo opens an empty one, so back it up exactly.

Can You Guess a Seed Phrase? Probability and Real Risks No: a random 12-word BIP39 phrase is one of 2¹²⁸ possibilities and a 24-word one of 2²⁵⁶; real losses come from weak generators, self-chosen words and scams.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.