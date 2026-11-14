Why Song Lyrics and Famous Quotes Make Weak Passphrases
Why lyrics and famous quotes are easy to guess, what brain-wallet attacks revealed, and how to create memorable random passphrases.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (6 pages, 202 KB)
Contents
- Why attackers try lyrics and quotations
- Length does not measure real randomness
- Build a memorable passphrase from random choices
- Apply this carefully to wallet recovery
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- passphrase security · song lyrics passwords · brain wallets · random word passphrases · BIP39 passphrase
Guides on the same subject
- Why You Should Never Create Your Own Seed Phrase
Words you pick are far easier to guess than random ones; brain wallets made from invented phrases were usually drained within a day. Use a generator or dice.
- BIP39 Passphrase: How the 25th Word Creates a Hidden Wallet
A BIP39 passphrase, the 25th word, is mixed into the seed, so the same words open a separate hidden wallet; a typo opens an empty one, so back it up exactly.
- Can You Guess a Seed Phrase? Probability and Real Risks
No: a random 12-word BIP39 phrase is one of 2¹²⁸ possibilities and a 24-word one of 2²⁵⁶; real losses come from weak generators, self-chosen words and scams.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.