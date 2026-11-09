Do You Actually Need a BIP39 Passphrase?
Weigh BIP39 passphrase protection against backup theft, coercion limits and the risk of losing access through recovery mistakes.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (6 pages, 132 KB)
Contents
- What a BIP39 passphrase actually changes
- Protection against theft and coercion
- Who benefits, and how to decide
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- BIP39 passphrase · seed phrase backup · wallet recovery · plausible deniability · hardware wallet
Guides on the same subject
- BIP39 Passphrase: How the 25th Word Creates a Hidden Wallet
A BIP39 passphrase, the 25th word, is mixed into the seed, so the same words open a separate hidden wallet; a typo opens an empty one, so back it up exactly.
- Is a Seed Phrase Case Sensitive? BIP39 Words vs Passphrase
No: BIP39 words are all lowercase and most wallets ignore capitals in them, but the passphrase is case-sensitive, so one wrong capital opens another wallet.
- What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works
A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.