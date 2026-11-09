BIP39 Passphrase: How the 25th Word Creates a Hidden Wallet A BIP39 passphrase, the 25th word, is mixed into the seed, so the same words open a separate hidden wallet; a typo opens an empty one, so back it up exactly.

Is a Seed Phrase Case Sensitive? BIP39 Words vs Passphrase No: BIP39 words are all lowercase and most wallets ignore capitals in them, but the passphrase is case-sensitive, so one wrong capital opens another wallet.