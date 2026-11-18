Monero Seed Phrase: 25 Words, Polyseed and Private Keys A Monero seed phrase is 25 words from Monero's own list that encode the private spend key; newer wallets use 16-word Polyseed. Neither works in BIP39 wallets.

Seed Phrase Scams: How Thieves Get Your Recovery Words A seed phrase scam gets your recovery words or puts you on a phrase a thief knows. Nine common scams, from fake support to pre-filled cards, and red flags.