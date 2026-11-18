French Seed Phrases: Accents and Shared English Words
French BIP39 words include accents and 100 English overlaps. Learn why language labels and accurate spelling matter for recovery.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (6 pages, 162 KB)
Contents
- What distinguishes the French word list
- How accents affect recovery
- What to record and how to verify it
- FAQ
- Sources
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- French seed phrase · BIP39 French word list · seed phrase accents · BIP39 language · wallet recovery
Guides on the same subject
- Monero Seed Phrase: 25 Words, Polyseed and Private Keys
A Monero seed phrase is 25 words from Monero's own list that encode the private spend key; newer wallets use 16-word Polyseed. Neither works in BIP39 wallets.
- Seed Phrase Scams: How Thieves Get Your Recovery Words
A seed phrase scam gets your recovery words or puts you on a phrase a thief knows. Nine common scams, from fake support to pre-filled cards, and red flags.
- TON Seed Phrase: 24-Word Format vs 12-Word BIP39 Phrases
A classic TON seed phrase is 24 BIP39 words with TON's own validity check and key derivation, so BIP39 wallets can't restore it; new wallets may use 12 words.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.