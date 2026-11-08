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Digital Legacy Programs and Your Seed Phrase

Use phone and email legacy features to deliver wallet instructions, while keeping the seed phrase outside cloud accounts and shared data.

PDF document · Published November 8, 2026

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Contents What legacy and inactive-account features provide Why a cloud note can expose the seed Use the feature as a signpost Test the inheritance plan FAQ Sources Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: seed phrase inheritance · digital legacy · Apple Legacy Contact · Google Inactive Account Manager · crypto wallet recovery Topic: Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

Guides on the same subject 12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure? A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.

BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP): Process and Deployed BIP List A BIP is a design document proposing a Bitcoin feature, standard or process. How BIP 3 statuses and types work, and all 78 Deployed BIPs linked to their specs.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.