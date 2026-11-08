Digital Legacy Programs and Your Seed Phrase
Use phone and email legacy features to deliver wallet instructions, while keeping the seed phrase outside cloud accounts and shared data.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (6 pages, 306 KB)
Contents
- What legacy and inactive-account features provide
- Why a cloud note can expose the seed
- Use the feature as a signpost
- Test the inheritance plan
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- seed phrase inheritance · digital legacy · Apple Legacy Contact · Google Inactive Account Manager · crypto wallet recovery
Guides on the same subject
- 12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure?
A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.
- BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets
BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP): Process and Deployed BIP List
A BIP is a design document proposing a Bitcoin feature, standard or process. How BIP 3 statuses and types work, and all 78 Deployed BIPs linked to their specs.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.