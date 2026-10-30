BIP39 Passphrase: How the 25th Word Creates a Hidden Wallet A BIP39 passphrase, the 25th word, is mixed into the seed, so the same words open a separate hidden wallet; a typo opens an empty one, so back it up exactly.

How to Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase with Dice, Step by Step Each roll of a fair die adds 2.585 bits: 50 rolls make a 12-word BIP39 seed phrase, 99 a 24-word one. Two methods, a worked example and the last word.