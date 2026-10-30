Diceware Lists and BIP39 Words: Different Jobs
Diceware generates passwords; BIP39 encodes wallet entropy. Learn why dice-selected words suit the optional passphrase, not recovery words.
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Contents
- Diceware selects words for passwords
- BIP39 encodes entropy and a checksum
- Why Diceware fits the separate passphrase
- Generate and verify the two inputs separately
- FAQ
- Sources
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- seed phrase · BIP39 passphrase · wallet recovery
Guides on the same subject
- BIP39 Passphrase: How the 25th Word Creates a Hidden Wallet
A BIP39 passphrase, the 25th word, is mixed into the seed, so the same words open a separate hidden wallet; a typo opens an empty one, so back it up exactly.
- How to Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase with Dice, Step by Step
Each roll of a fair die adds 2.585 bits: 50 rolls make a 12-word BIP39 seed phrase, 99 a 24-word one. Two methods, a worked example and the last word.
- Is a Seed Phrase Case Sensitive? BIP39 Words vs Passphrase
No: BIP39 words are all lowercase and most wallets ignore capitals in them, but the passphrase is case-sensitive, so one wrong capital opens another wallet.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.