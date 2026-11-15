Seed Access If You and Your Partner Die Together
Plan wallet recovery for both partners’ deaths with contingent heirs, a substitute executor, accessible backups, and explicit instructions.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (6 pages, 194 KB)
Contents
- Separate inheritance rights from wallet access
- Name contingent heirs and substitute administrators
- Write instructions for the shared-death case
- FAQ
- Sources
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- seed phrase inheritance · contingent beneficiaries · crypto estate planning · executor wallet access · BIP39 backup
Guides on the same subject
- How to Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase with Dice, Step by Step
Each roll of a fair die adds 2.585 bits: 50 rolls make a 12-word BIP39 seed phrase, 99 a 24-word one. Two methods, a worked example and the last word.
- Crypto Inheritance: How to Pass On Your Seed Phrase
Plan crypto inheritance without exposing your seed phrase: what heirs need, five methods compared, a no-secrets letter checklist and mistakes to avoid.
- BIP39 vs BIP32 vs BIP44: How the Seed Standards Fit Together
BIP39 makes the 12–24 words and the seed, BIP32 derives a tree of keys from it, and BIP44 sets each coin's path, such as m/44'/0'/0'/0/0.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.