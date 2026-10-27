Picking a Seed Phrase Executor: Trust Before Skill
Choose a trustworthy person to carry out wallet inheritance instructions, then fill technical gaps with a helper and a tested recovery guide.
PDF document · Published
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Contents
- Choose someone who will follow your instructions
- Separate authority, secrets, and technical help
- Write a recovery guide that closes the knowledge gap
- FAQ
- Sources
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- crypto inheritance · seed phrase executor · BIP39 backup · wallet recovery · estate planning
Guides on the same subject
- How to Create a Seed Phrase: Step-by-Step Guide and Examples
To create a seed phrase, set up a new wallet and let it generate 12 to 24 BIP39 words, then write them down in order, confirm them and test the backup.
- How to View Your Seed Phrase in MetaMask, Trust and More
Where MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Coinbase Wallet, Exodus, Electrum and BlueWallet show your recovery phrase, and why Ledger and Trezor never do.
- Crypto Inheritance: How to Pass On Your Seed Phrase
Plan crypto inheritance without exposing your seed phrase: what heirs need, five methods compared, a no-secrets letter checklist and mistakes to avoid.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.