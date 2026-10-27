How to Create a Seed Phrase: Step-by-Step Guide and Examples To create a seed phrase, set up a new wallet and let it generate 12 to 24 BIP39 words, then write them down in order, confirm them and test the backup.

How to View Your Seed Phrase in MetaMask, Trust and More Where MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Coinbase Wallet, Exodus, Electrum and BlueWallet show your recovery phrase, and why Ledger and Trezor never do.