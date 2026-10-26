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Fire Safes Can Trap Humidity Around a Seed Backup

Fire-safe insulation can contribute moisture under some conditions. Dry sealed packaging, desiccant and monitoring help protect paper and metal seed backups.

PDF document · Published October 26, 2026

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Contents Why a closed fire safe can stay damp What humidity does to a seed backup Use a dry inner package and desiccant Monitor the safe without exposing the secret FAQ Sources Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: fire safe humidity · seed backup storage · silica gel desiccant · paper seed backup · metal backup corrosion Topic: Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.