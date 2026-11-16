12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure? A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.

Seed Phrase Examples: 12, 18 and 24 BIP39 Mnemonic Phrases Real BIP39 seed phrase examples for 12, 18 and 24 words from the official test vectors, with their entropy, checksum bits and why random words fail.