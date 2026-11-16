Playing Cards as Seed Phrase Entropy
A 52-card deck has about 225.6 bits of maximum entropy; learn the limits, shuffle considerations, and offline recording requirements.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (5 pages, 180 KB)
Contents
- How Much Entropy Is in a Deck?
- Why Riffle Shuffles Matter
- Recording the Order Offline
- Limits and Safer Practice
- FAQ
- Sources
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- BIP39 entropy · playing card randomness · seed phrase generation · riffle shuffle · offline wallet backup
Guides on the same subject
- 12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure?
A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.
- Seed Phrase Examples: 12, 18 and 24 BIP39 Mnemonic Phrases
Real BIP39 seed phrase examples for 12, 18 and 24 words from the official test vectors, with their entropy, checksum bits and why random words fail.
- Cold Sharding: Splitting a Private Key Into Offline Shamir Shares
Cold sharding splits a key or seed into offline Shamir shares, such as any 3 of 5, so one share reveals nothing. How it works, its risks and multisig compared.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.