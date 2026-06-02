Air-Gapped Signing with PSBT and QR Codes

Learn how PSBTs decouple transaction construction from signing via QR codes and SD cards, and how to verify change addresses and fees offline.

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Contents

  1. The PSBT Air-Gap Lifecycle
  2. Transport Layers: Optical QR Codes vs. MicroSD
  3. Critical Verification Checks on the Signer Screen
  4. FAQ
  5. Sources
  6. Example BIP39 word sequences
  7. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  8. See also
Keywords:
air-gapped signing · BIP 174 · QR code verification · change address
Topic:
Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.