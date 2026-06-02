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Air-Gapped Signing with PSBT and QR Codes

Learn how PSBTs decouple transaction construction from signing via QR codes and SD cards, and how to verify change addresses and fees offline.

PDF document · Published June 2, 2026 · Updated October 21, 2026

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Contents The PSBT Air-Gap Lifecycle Transport Layers: Optical QR Codes vs. MicroSD Critical Verification Checks on the Signer Screen FAQ Sources Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: air-gapped signing · BIP 174 · QR code verification · change address Topic: Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

Guides on the same subject How to Store Crypto Safely: A Hot, Cold and Backup Plan A practical plan for storing crypto: a small hot wallet for spending, cold storage for savings, separate backups and safe transfers between them.

BIP 32 Explained: Hierarchical Deterministic Wallets BIP 32 defines HD wallets: one seed derives a tree of keys via chain codes and hardened or normal steps, and an xpub makes addresses without private keys.

Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase in Python: Code and Test Vectors Generate and check BIP39 seed phrases in Python: entropy, checksum, wordlist and PBKDF2 seed, with standard-library code tested against official vectors.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.