Why Hot and Cold Wallets Must Never Share a Seed

Sharing a BIP39 seed across hot and cold wallets destroys physical isolation. Learn why separate seeds and watch-only setups are required.

PDF document · Published · Updated

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Contents

  1. The Irreversible Security Downgrade
  2. Why Spending Wallets Require Independent Seeds
  3. Funding Hot Wallets Without Exposing Cold Seeds
  4. BIP39 Passphrases as a Substitute for a Second Seed
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
  7. Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
  8. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  9. See also
Keywords:
BIP39 seed phrase · cold storage · hot wallet · air gap · watch-only wallet
Topic:
Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.