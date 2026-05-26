Inscription-Aware Wallets and UTXO Protection
Learn how inscription-aware wallets and UTXO freezing prevent standard Bitcoin coin selection algorithms from spending Ordinals as fees.
PDF document · Published · Updated
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Contents
- Why Standard Wallets Spend Inscriptions
- Wallet Behaviors Compared
- Inscription-Aware Protection Mechanisms
- Restoring BIP39 Seeds in Non-Aware Wallets
- Isolating Inscribed UTXOs
- FAQ
- Sources
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- ordinals · utxo freezing · inscription aware wallet · coin selection · taproot
Guides on the same subject
- Bitcoin Ordinals Explained: Inscriptions, Rare Sats and Runes
Bitcoin Ordinals number every satoshi and let inscriptions store files on-chain: how sat numbering, rarity, inscriptions, fees and safe wallets work.
- What Is a Dust Transaction in Crypto? Bitcoin UTXO Basics
A dust transaction involves a Bitcoin UTXO too small to spend profitably, typically under 546 satoshis, and can signal wallet clutter or a dusting attack.
- Crypto Exchange vs Wallet: What's the Difference?
An exchange is a marketplace that usually holds your coins for you; a wallet holds the keys that control them. Control, security, fees and how to withdraw.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.