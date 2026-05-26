Inscription-Aware Wallets and UTXO Protection

Learn how inscription-aware wallets and UTXO freezing prevent standard Bitcoin coin selection algorithms from spending Ordinals as fees.

PDF document · Published · Updated

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Contents

  1. Why Standard Wallets Spend Inscriptions
  2. Wallet Behaviors Compared
  3. Inscription-Aware Protection Mechanisms
  4. Restoring BIP39 Seeds in Non-Aware Wallets
  5. Isolating Inscribed UTXOs
  6. FAQ
  7. Sources
  8. Sample sequences of BIP39 words
  9. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  10. See also
Keywords:
ordinals · utxo freezing · inscription aware wallet · coin selection · taproot
Topic:
Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.