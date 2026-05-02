Mining Pool Payouts to a Self-Custody Wallet
Configure mining pool rewards directly to a verified self-custody wallet, handle UTXO consolidation, and understand payout maturity rules.
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Contents
- Payout Accounting and Threshold Settings
- Verification and the 100-Block Maturity Rule
- Address Reuse and On-Chain Privacy
- Restoring the Wallet on Alternative Software
- FAQ
- Sources
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- mining pool payouts · self-custody wallet · PPLNS · coinbase maturity · BIP39 derivation
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 10.