Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable? Costs and Break-Even Math Bitcoin mining pays where power is cheap: in October 2026 an efficient machine broke even near 10¢ per kWh, below US home rates. The formula and an example.

How Bitcoin Mining Works: Proof of Work and Hardware Bitcoin mining adds blocks by hashing headers until one beats the network target, for 3.125 BTC plus fees. Difficulty, rewards, hardware and pools explained.