Mining Pool Payouts to a Self-Custody Wallet

Configure mining pool rewards directly to a verified self-custody wallet, handle UTXO consolidation, and understand payout maturity rules.

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Contents

  1. Payout Accounting and Threshold Settings
  2. Verification and the 100-Block Maturity Rule
  3. Address Reuse and On-Chain Privacy
  4. Restoring the Wallet on Alternative Software
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
  7. BIP39 format examples
  8. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  9. See also
Keywords:
mining pool payouts · self-custody wallet · PPLNS · coinbase maturity · BIP39 derivation
Topic:
Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 10.