Leather (Hiro) Wallet

Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency not just because it is the first, but because it is the perfect store of value.

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Contents

  1. BIP39 format examples
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Topic:
Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.