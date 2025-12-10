Leather (Hiro) Wallet

Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency not just because it is the first, but because it is the perfect store of value.

PDF document · Published December 10, 2025 · Updated October 24, 2026

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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.