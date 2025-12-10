Leather (Hiro) Wallet
Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency not just because it is the first, but because it is the perfect store of value.
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Contents
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- Electrum Bitcoin Wallet: How to Set Up, Back Up and Use It
Electrum is a lightweight, non-custodial Bitcoin wallet first released in 2011. How to install it safely, back up its seed, pair a hardware wallet and send BTC.
- How to Store Crypto Safely: A Hot, Cold and Backup Plan
A practical plan for storing crypto: a small hot wallet for spending, cold storage for savings, separate backups and safe transfers between them.
- What Is a Crypto Wallet? What It Stores and How It Works
A crypto wallet stores keys, not coins. What a wallet keeps, how a private key becomes an address, and what the seed phrase and the password each protect.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.