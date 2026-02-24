Guide to Choosing the Right Web3 Wallet
Custodial wallets (like those on centralized exchanges) require you to entrust your private keys to third parties.
PDF document · Published · Updated
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Contents
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- What Is a Crypto Wallet? What It Stores and How It Works
A crypto wallet stores keys, not coins. What a wallet keeps, how a private key becomes an address, and what the seed phrase and the password each protect.
- Which Wallets Let You Hold Your Own Seed Phrase and Keys?
Non-custodial wallets give you the seed phrase: most hardware, mobile, desktop and extension wallets show one at setup, while exchange accounts never do.
- Custodial vs Non-Custodial Wallet: Differences and How to Choose
A custodial wallet means a company holds your private keys; a non-custodial wallet leaves them with you. How they differ on recovery, KYC, freezes and fees.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.