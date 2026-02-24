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Guide to Choosing the Right Web3 Wallet

Custodial wallets (like those on centralized exchanges) require you to entrust your private keys to third parties.

PDF document · Published February 24, 2026 · Updated October 29, 2026

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Contents Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject What Is a Crypto Wallet? What It Stores and How It Works A crypto wallet stores keys, not coins. What a wallet keeps, how a private key becomes an address, and what the seed phrase and the password each protect.

Which Wallets Let You Hold Your Own Seed Phrase and Keys? Non-custodial wallets give you the seed phrase: most hardware, mobile, desktop and extension wallets show one at setup, while exchange accounts never do.

Custodial vs Non-Custodial Wallet: Differences and How to Choose A custodial wallet means a company holds your private keys; a non-custodial wallet leaves them with you. How they differ on recovery, KYC, freezes and fees.

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