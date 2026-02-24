Guide to Choosing the Right Web3 Wallet

Custodial wallets (like those on centralized exchanges) require you to entrust your private keys to third parties.

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Contents

  1. Sample sequences of BIP39 words
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Topic:
Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.