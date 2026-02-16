Secure Element vs General-Purpose Chip in Wallets

Compare Secure Elements and microcontrollers in hardware wallets: physical attack resistance, open-source firmware trade-offs, and dual-chip designs.

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Contents

  1. Silicon Architecture and Physical Attack Surfaces
  2. The Transparency and Open-Source Dilemma
  3. Architectural Trade-Offs
  4. Dual-Chip Architectures: Combining MCUs and Secure Elements
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
  7. Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
  8. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  9. See also
Keywords:
secure element · microcontroller · hardware wallet · physical attack · common criteria
Topic:
Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.