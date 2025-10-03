What Is a Hardware Wallet and How Does It Work? (Ledger, Trezor) A hardware wallet keeps your private keys on a small device and signs each transaction after you confirm it on its screen. How it works and what it can't stop.

Hardware Wallets Compared: Ledger, Trezor, Keystone and More Ledger, Trezor, Keystone, COLDCARD, BitBox, Jade, Passport and Tangem compared: key chips, open firmware, screens, backups and coins, from makers' own specs.