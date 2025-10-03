Secure Boot: How Hardware Wallets Check Firmware

Secure boot uses cryptographic signature verification at startup to prevent malicious firmware from extracting your BIP39 seed phrase.

PDF document · Published · Updated

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Contents

  1. The Hardware Root of Trust and the Boot Sequence
  2. Cryptographic Signature Verification
  3. Defensive Handling of Unofficial Firmware
  4. Anti-Rollback Mechanisms and Seed Protection
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
  7. Sample sequences of BIP39 words
  8. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  9. See also
Keywords:
secure boot · hardware wallet · firmware verification · root of trust · cryptographic signature
Topic:
Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 6.