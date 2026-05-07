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Collaborative Custody: The Service Key Model

Understand how collaborative multisig balances self-custody with an institutional key, including recovery paths if the company goes offline.

PDF document · Published May 7, 2026 · Updated October 22, 2026

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Contents What the Service Key Can and Cannot Do Recovery Assistance and Inheritance Protocols Surviving Coordinator Disappearance Custody Model Comparison FAQ Sources Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: collaborative custody · multisig wallet · 2-of-3 bitcoin · wallet descriptor · PSBT Topic: Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

Guides on the same subject How Does Multisig Work for Bitcoin? 2-of-3 Explained A Bitcoin multisig wallet needs M of N keys to sign, such as any 2 of 3. How the script works, which setup to pick, what to back up and what it costs.

Custodial vs Non-Custodial Wallet: Differences and How to Choose A custodial wallet means a company holds your private keys; a non-custodial wallet leaves them with you. How they differ on recovery, KYC, freezes and fees.

Cold Sharding: Splitting a Private Key Into Offline Shamir Shares Cold sharding splits a key or seed into offline Shamir shares, such as any 3 of 5, so one share reveals nothing. How it works, its risks and multisig compared.

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