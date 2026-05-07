Collaborative Custody: The Service Key Model

Understand how collaborative multisig balances self-custody with an institutional key, including recovery paths if the company goes offline.

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Contents

  1. What the Service Key Can and Cannot Do
  2. Recovery Assistance and Inheritance Protocols
  3. Surviving Coordinator Disappearance
  4. Custody Model Comparison
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
  7. Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
  8. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  9. See also
Keywords:
collaborative custody · multisig wallet · 2-of-3 bitcoin · wallet descriptor · PSBT
Topic:
Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 10.