Collaborative Custody: The Service Key Model
Understand how collaborative multisig balances self-custody with an institutional key, including recovery paths if the company goes offline.
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Contents
- What the Service Key Can and Cannot Do
- Recovery Assistance and Inheritance Protocols
- Surviving Coordinator Disappearance
- Custody Model Comparison
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- collaborative custody · multisig wallet · 2-of-3 bitcoin · wallet descriptor · PSBT
Guides on the same subject
- How Does Multisig Work for Bitcoin? 2-of-3 Explained
A Bitcoin multisig wallet needs M of N keys to sign, such as any 2 of 3. How the script works, which setup to pick, what to back up and what it costs.
- Custodial vs Non-Custodial Wallet: Differences and How to Choose
A custodial wallet means a company holds your private keys; a non-custodial wallet leaves them with you. How they differ on recovery, KYC, freezes and fees.
- Cold Sharding: Splitting a Private Key Into Offline Shamir Shares
Cold sharding splits a key or seed into offline Shamir shares, such as any 3 of 5, so one share reveals nothing. How it works, its risks and multisig compared.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 10.