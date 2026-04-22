Hardware Wallet Attestation: How Apps Detect Fakes
Learn how companion apps use cryptographic attestation to detect counterfeit hardware wallets, and review the essential supply-chain checklist.
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Contents
- Cryptographic Attestation Mechanics
- What Genuine Checks Prove and What They Miss
- Purchase and Supply-Chain Checklist
- FAQ
- Sources
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- hardware wallet · cryptographic attestation · supply chain attack · BIP39 · secure element
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Bitcoin's price rises when demand outgrows a supply capped at 21 million: halvings, ETF and institutional buying, interest rates, liquidity and sentiment.
- Hardware Wallets Compared: Ledger, Trezor, Keystone and More
Ledger, Trezor, Keystone, COLDCARD, BitBox, Jade, Passport and Tangem compared: key chips, open firmware, screens, backups and coins, from makers' own specs.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 10.