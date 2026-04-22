Hardware Wallet Attestation: How Apps Detect Fakes

Learn how companion apps use cryptographic attestation to detect counterfeit hardware wallets, and review the essential supply-chain checklist.

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Contents

  1. Cryptographic Attestation Mechanics
  2. What Genuine Checks Prove and What They Miss
  3. Purchase and Supply-Chain Checklist
  4. FAQ
  5. Sources
  6. Sample sequences of BIP39 words
  7. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  8. See also
Keywords:
hardware wallet · cryptographic attestation · supply chain attack · BIP39 · secure element
Topic:
Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 10.