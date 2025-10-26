Raw Hex Private Keys: 64 Characters and Valid Range

A technical reference on 64-character hex secp256k1 private keys, the curve order n, boundary constraints, and notation rules.

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Contents

  1. The 256-Bit Integer and Hexadecimal Encoding
  2. The Mathematical Boundaries: 1 to n - 1
  3. Representation Variants: Case Sensitivity and Prefixes
  4. Why Example Keys Do Not Exist
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
  7. BIP39 format examples
  8. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  9. See also
Keywords:
secp256k1 · private key · hex format · curve order · elliptic curve
Topic:
Private Keys and Addresses: Formats Explained

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Private Key PDF Archive, listed on archive page 2.