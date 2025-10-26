Raw Hex Private Keys: 64 Characters and Valid Range
A technical reference on 64-character hex secp256k1 private keys, the curve order n, boundary constraints, and notation rules.
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Contents
- The 256-Bit Integer and Hexadecimal Encoding
- The Mathematical Boundaries: 1 to n - 1
- Representation Variants: Case Sensitivity and Prefixes
- Why Example Keys Do Not Exist
- FAQ
- Sources
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- secp256k1 · private key · hex format · curve order · elliptic curve
Guides on the same subject
- Bitcoin Private Key Format: WIF, Base58 and Hex Explained
A Bitcoin private key is a 256-bit number, usually shown in WIF: Base58 with a version byte, compression flag and checksum. Encoding steps and test vectors.
- EVM Address Format Explained: Structure & Usage
An EVM address is 0x plus 40 hex characters: the last 20 bytes of the Keccak-256 hash of a secp256k1 public key, with an EIP-55 checksum.
- BIP38 Encrypted Private Keys: 6P Format and How to Decrypt
BIP38 encrypts one Bitcoin private key with a passphrase into a 58-character 6P string. Both modes, a decrypted test vector, wallet support and safe sweeping.
One of the documents in the Private Key PDF Archive, listed on archive page 2.