How Bitcoin Works: Blocks, Proof-of-Work and Private Keys
How Bitcoin's chain of blocks, proof-of-work, capped supply and longest-chain consensus work, and how private keys and addresses fit in.
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Contents
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- proof-of-work · blockchain · private keys · Bitcoin addresses
Guides on the same subject
- BIP38 Encrypted Private Keys: 6P Format and How to Decrypt
BIP38 encrypts one Bitcoin private key with a passphrase into a 58-character 6P string. Both modes, a decrypted test vector, wallet support and safe sweeping.
- Longest Chain in Blockchain: Security, Consensus and Forks
The longest chain in blockchain is the version with the most proof of work, the rule Bitcoin nodes use to resolve forks and settle transaction history.
- BIP 157 Client-Side Block Filtering: Compact Filters Explained
BIP 157 lets light wallets fetch compact block filters (BIP 158) from full nodes and test them locally, finding their payments without revealing addresses.
One of the documents in the Private Key PDF Archive, listed on archive page 2.